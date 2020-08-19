Mohanlal dons the role of a teacher, talks about acting with real animals

Malayalam actor Mohanlal donned the role of a teacher during the First Bell education programme on the KITE Victers Channel.

Mohanlal has lent his voice to the lesson on Satyajit Ray's 'Project Tiger' from the English textbook of class X students.

Mohanlal began the class referring to films like Life of Pi, Hathi Mera Saathi and Naagin. In Malayalam, he pointed that films from Sindooracheppu to Sammanam saw animals playing pivotal roles.

He also mentioned how filmmaker Rajamouli made superhit film Eecha telling the story through the perspective of a fly. Ramesh Pisharody's debut directorial Panchavarnathatha was yet another film that had many animals.

Mohanlal narrated his experiences of acting alongside elephants and tigers in 'Adiverukal', directed by P Anil, and Vysakh's 'Pulimurugan'.

The noted actor told the students that though graphics were used in some of these scenes, not everything on screen was created using special effects. Trained animals were also used in the movies, the actor explained.

Mohanlal has done quite a few teacher roles onscreen as well. He was first seen in 1986 movie Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam as a teacher in disguise. Yet another impressive role was Vinayachandran, from the film Life Is Beautiful. He also gave a stunning performance in movies like Kamaladalam and Vadakkumnathan in which he had appeared as a teacher. He was noted for the character Michael Idikkula with unconventional teaching methods in Velipadinte Pusthakam helmed by Lal Jose.