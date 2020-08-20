My definition of love changed: Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's old interview goes viral

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been news ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. While the case has been given to CBI for probe, many old videos of Rhea Chakraborty have gone viral on the Internet.

A video surfaced the Internet in which the actress is seen promoting her film Jalebi along with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea talks about how her definition of love has changed. In the interview with Good Times, Rhea Chakraborty is seen talking about how the idea of love has evolved for her. She claims that after shooting for the film Jalebi, she has a different definition of love.

She says, "I think a lot has changed post shooting this film. My definition of love was something else. It was what it is for everybody. Like going on a date, like doing those romantic things and this and that and then getting done with it. Then getting to a point after year and half where you want to kill each other and change each other. The whole circle." She further added, "But now I think it is really different. I think I have a very different perspective of love, it's more evolved, it's more deep, it's more real, it's more raw and that also means I am possibly going to stay single for the rest of my life."

In yet another video, Rhea Chakraborty is seen sharing what all she wants to buy in future went viral. She says that she wants to buy her own island and a private jet in the future. She also says that she loves hotels and wants to own one. She said, "The bad stuff is that I want to buy an Island, a private jet and I want to buy a hotel."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty said she is ready to face CBI investigation and she maintains that the truth will remain the same.