New WhatsApp chats reveal Mahesh Bhatt contacted Rhea on the day Sushant passed away but she did not respond

Mahesh Bhatt is being closely connected to Rhea Chakraborty, after recent chats between them came to light. New messages exchanged between Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea, accessed by India Today and Times Now, reveal that the filmmaker had tried to contact Rhea on the day Sushant passed away.

Rhea Chakraborty had apparently informed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on June 8 that she was leaving her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On June 10, Mahesh sent Rhea a forwarded image and wrote, “Sometimes to really see things the way that they truly are, you have to take a step back, and another step, and then a few more.” Rhea replied, “So true. still just about getting my vision back. Goodmorning.”

On June 12, Mahesh sent another message: “Loneliness plays a key in nurturing the seed of personal creativity and birthing one’s true self.” On June 14, the morning of Sushant’s death, Rhea sent Mahesh a message at 9:35 am, “Goodmorning sir. I demand my dose of energy via the morning quotes you send on WhatsApp. That’s it love you.” Mahesh replied back, “Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor,” followed by “Love you child.” Rhea replied, “Love you sir, my angel.”

Mahesh Bhatt had reportedly asked Rhea to call him around 2:35 pm on June 14, post which he had also tried calling the actress but the calls went unanswered. The report also stated that on June 15, a day after Sushant passed away, Mahesh Bhatt had sent Rhea a WhatsApp forward.

Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34. Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide, siphoning off his funds, among other allegations. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.