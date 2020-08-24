Super Sharanya: Arjun Ashokan paired up with Anaswara Rajan

After the success of 2019 blockbuster Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, writer-director Gireesh AD has announced his next. The film has been titled Super Sharanya and stars Anaswara Rajan and Arjun Ashokan in the lead.

The first look poster of the movie was also released introducing the lead characters.

Though the makers have not revealed anything about the story, the poster hints that the film will be a fun entertainer.

While the cinematography will be done by Sajith Purushan, editing will be handled by Akash Joseph Vargheese. The music will be composed by Justin Varghese.

Super Sharanya will be bankrolled under the banner of Shebin Backer Productions along with Stuck Cows.

Meanwhile, Answara's last movie Vaanku and Tamil film Raangi is yet to hit the screens. Arjun Ashokan has a few films in his kitty. Thattasserri Kootam and Member Rameshan are his recently announced project. Arjun, who was last seen in Trance is also part of much awaited Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi film Thuramukham.