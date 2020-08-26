Minnal Murali: Tovino Thomas shares first look poster of his superhero film

The first look poster of much awaited movie Minnal Murali has been released online. Touted to be the first superhero film of Mollywood, the film marks Tovino Thomas's second collaboration with Basil Joseph.

Going by the poster, Tovino Thomas is seen with a mask on his face. In the background, there is an outline of another face, which is yet to revealed. Tovino Thomas is said to be playing Murali, one who develops superpowers after being struck by lightning. The makers are yet to reveal the female lead and rest of the star cast.

The movie is penned by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew while Sameer Thahir handles the cinematography. Shaan Rahman composes the music.

The film will get released in Malayalam and will be dubbed to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. This would be Tovino's first pan-Indian release. Along with the release of the highly promising first look poster, lead actor Tovino also announced the release date of the first teaser. The first official teaser of Minnal Murali will be revealed on August 31, 2020, Thrivonam day.

Minnal Murali is produced by Sophia Paul, under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.