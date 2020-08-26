Prithviraj and Tovino's Instagram banter is winning the Internet!

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas are known to share good rapport with each other and have been friends. Tovino, in fact has always been vocal about the support Prithviraj has extended to him over the years.

The duo worked together in a couple of films including 7th Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Eazra and Lucifer are now reportedly set to team up once again. And no, it's not for a film.

It was Prithvi first who first took to his Insta page to share a pic of himself all dressed up. The actor also mentioned that he was shooting for a public awareness film.

A few hours later, actor Tovino Thomas shared a pic sporting a similar look. The actor also tagged Prithvi in the caption and mentioned that he had borrowed the idea from the latter.

"#ShootDay Public awareness film #COVIDBrigade Join the fight #BreaktheChain #eeachacopy from @realprithvi," Tovino said.

Later, Prithvi commented letting him know that it was a good move, to which Tovino replied saying he learnt it was an old habit from his school days.

These words of Prithvi and Tovino is winning the Internet and his fans are pouring in love for tboth of them.

Meanwhile, both of them have been sharing photos of themselves from their gyms and seems to be taking inspiration from each other.