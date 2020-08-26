Rhea Chakraborty involved in drug dealing? She is ready for any test, says lawyer

The CBI is currently investigating Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and as a latest development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team has reportedly recovered some WhatsApp chats from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone. The chats reveal that the actress might have been involved in drug dealings.

According to a Times Now report, the ED team has recovered a WhatsApp chat between Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and house staff Dipesh Sawant which hints at alleged drug use.

‘Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once’, is the chat between Rhea and Gaurav who is allegedly a drug dealer.

'Hi Rhea, the stuff is almost over', is the chat between Miranda and Rhea.

As per the chats, she was asked by one of her friends Jaya Saha to add four drops of the same. ‘Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in’.

Reports are doing the rounds that ED officials will be probing if drugs were used to deteriorate Sushant’s mental health.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty never ever consumed drugs and is ready for any test, her lawyer said on Tuesday after reports that her chats with few people mentioned usage of drugs.

The response came after some media channels claimed that her chats showed a drug angle. Satish Maneshinde, in a statement, said: "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life time. She's ready for a blood test any time."

The CBI has also sought help from AIIMS Forensic Department to understand the autopsy report of Sushant. The time of death was missing from the seven page report. The CBI team earlier in the day briefed their superiors in Delhi about the latest developments and findings in the case.

The CBI took over the probe after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal probe agency to investigate.