Anushka Sharma and Virat announce pregnancy

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are all set welcome a baby.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Anushka Sharma had posted on Instagram, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”. Flaunting her baby bump, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress as she posed with her husband.

Bollywood celebrities thronged the post with congratulatory notes.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Kohli is in the UAE gearing up for IPL 2020, which begins on September 19. The popular Indian captain is in quarantine, ahead of the Indian Premier League.

Anushka, 32, and Kohli, who will be first time parents, have been married for three years.

For the longest time Anushka Sharma has faced rumours of pregnancy. Responding to the pregnancy talks, Anushka had told Filmfare last year, "Yeah. If you’re married then people ask, is she pregnant? They love to read into something when there really isn’t anything."

Post her last release 'Zero' in 2018, Anushka Sharma had not announced any new venture, leading to speculations that the actress was in the family way.

This is the second baby announcement from Bollywood this month. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced that they were expecting again.