CU Soon to Love: Malayalam movies that will most likely release on OTT platforms

We have reached a stage where where everything is shut down and we don't even know when things will go back to how they were. Movie theatres are also hugely affected by the lockdown and even after it's lifted, we don't know when everything will actually go back to normal. Almost every new movie's release has been postponed and it looks like we need to wait further to go back to theater.

But still, since people really need any new form of entertainment as festive season like Onam and Janmashtami is around the corner, it's great that movies has turned to OTT platforms to release the movies.

So, here's the list of latest movies that will be released on ott platforms, and some movies that will also most likely come online instead of theatres.

Maniyarayile Ashokan

The Jacob Gregory-starrer will be releasing on Netflix on the auspicious Thriuvonam day. The movie directed by the newcomer Shamzu Zayba also features Anupama Parameswaran, Onima Kashyap, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko, Krishna Shankar, Sritha Sivadas and Sunny Wayne. Maniyarayile Ashokan is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.

CU Soon

Mahesh Narayanan's film CU Soon shot on phone amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic will stream on September 1, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead, the film is produced by Nazriya Nazim & Fahadh Faasil under the banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

Kilometers and Kilometers

Interestingly, the Tovino Thomas starrer Kilometers and Kilometers will have its premiere on television on Thiruvonam day. It will be for the very first time that a movie will be first released on a TV channel. The movie directed by Jeo Baby had to postpone its release by several months due to the COVID-19 outbreak and will soon release on Disney plus Hotstar as well. The date is yet to be confirmed.

Love

Khalidh Rahmaan’s ‘Love’ is yet another Malayalam movie to have filmed during the lockdown. The movie's trailer is said to release on Friday revealing the movie's release date and other details. Ashiq Usman is backing the project under the banner of Ashiq Usman production. ‘Love’ also marks the 10th project of Ashiq Usman.

Veyil

Shane Nigam-starrer Veyil was in news for sometime for all the unwanted controversies between producer and the lead actor. Now, it's said that producer Joby George is in talks with a leading streaming platform and the details regarding its release will be unveiled soon.

Churuli

It was just recently that Lijo Jose Pellissery unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, Churuli. Lijo Jose was in the news recently as he took to Facebook to express his thoughts on freedom of artistes to create content. Lijo had stated that a director should be allowed to create content on his terms. Churuli's story is written by Vinoy Thomas, while its screenplay is by S Hareesh and it was shot in just 19 days.

Halal Love story

Halal Love Story was initially scheduled for March release but then it was postponed indefinetely. Directed by Zakariya, the film stars Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony, Sharaffuddeen in the lead. Soubin Shahir and Parvathy Thiruvothu will be making a cameo appearance in the film. It is produced by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim, and Harshad Ali. It is said that the makers are yet to take a final call whether to release it on OTT or wait for theaters.

Meanwhile, check out some films that are in post-production stage and some that completed filming that are most likely to release on OTT platforms:

Sumesh & Ramesh

The film is directed by Sanoop Thykoodam and stars Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese in the lead. The film is produced by Fareed Khan under the banner of White Sands Media House in association with KL 7 Entertainments.

Sajan Bakery Since 1962

'Sajan Bakery Since 1962' helmed by 'Sayanna Varthakal' director Arun Chandu stars Aju Varghese in the lead. The movie is also bankrolled by Aju's Funtastic Films.

Vaanku

Directed by Kavya Prakash, the film starring Anaswara Rajan in the lead is based on the 2018 short story of the same name by Unni R. The film is produced by Shimoga Creations, 7 J Films, and Trends Ad Film Makers, in association with Unni R.

Lalbagh

Starring Mamta Mohandas in the lead, Lalbagh is directed by Paisa Paisa fame Prasanth Murali. Raj Zacharias is bankrolling the film under the banner of Celebs and Redcarpet Films.

Mohan Kumar Fans

The film directed by Jis Joy stars Kunchacko Boban in the lead and is from a story by Bobby-Sanjay. Listin Stephen is producing under the banner of Magic Frames.

Ahaa

Based on tug-of-war and directed by Bibin Paul Samuel, the film stars Indrajith, Ashwin K Kumar and Amith Chakalakkal in the lead.

Anugraheethan Antony

Anugraheethan Antony stars Sunny Wayne and Gouri G Kishan in the lead. The film directed by Price Joy is produced by M Shijith under the banner of Lekshya Entertainments.

Velleppam

Starring Noorin Shereef and Akshay, the film is directed by debutant Praveen Raj Pookkadan. The film is produced by Jins Thomas and Dhwarak Udhayshankar under the banner of Baroque Films.