Rhea Chakraborty admits 'drug chats' were typed by her

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday questioned Rhea Chakraborty here in connection with the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput for over 10 hours and she has been asked to appear again.

On the allegations of drugs, based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from her phone, Rhea Chakraborty admitted to media that the 'drug chats' were typed by her. She said that Sushant Singh Rajput used marijuana and that was the only part of his life she tried to control.

"I have never taken drugs in my life and I don't know any drug dealer. It is unfortunate we have to speak about it but the Pandora's Box was opened by his family. I wanted his memory to be pristine and beautiful as he was a beautiful boy. He used to smoke marijuana. That was the only aspect of his life that I was trying to control," she was heard speaking to national television.

Meanwhile, Sabir Ahmed, former personal assistant of Sushant Singh Rajput, said the actor never consumed drugs till at least the time he worked and stayed with him.

"If Sir consumed drugs at the time I worked with him, I would surely have known. I was there with him 24X7. I am hearing so many names of drugs now -- ML or MD, or whatever it is. If he was consuming drugs at that time, I would have surely known these names. I am shocked to hear about these drugs. However, I am talking about only the time I used to work with him. I don't know what happened after I was fired," he added.