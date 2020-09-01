Sushant and Sara Ali Khan were dating, details of actor booking chartered plane for Thailand trip out

The CBI is currently probing the case in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and everyday reports related to the case are doing the rounds in media.

Sushant's former assistant Sabir Ahmed, during in an interview with a channel talked about their Bangkok trip. Rhea Chakraborty had stated that it was 'all boys trip', however, SSR's former assistant Sabir Ahmed rubbished the same and said Sara Ali Khan was also present.

According to Times Now, SSR had booked a chartered plane for the trip as Sara Ali Khan didn't want anyone to know that they are seeing each other. Also, the trip was for Sara and not for the boys. SSR's friend Samuel Haokip received Sara at the airport.

Meanwhile, the report by Times Now states that the latter traveled by the name of Sara Sultan as she did not want anyone to know about this trip.

Now, buzz is that why Rhea Chakraborty did not take Sara’s name when mentioning about the Thailand trip.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had taken to Twitter to respond to the claims of Sushant and Sara’s relationship.

She wrote, “News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that.”