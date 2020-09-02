Ottayan: This short film throws light on why mental health is as important as physical health

Poor physical health can lead to an increased risk of developing mental health problems. Similarly, poor mental health can negatively impact on physical health. Understanding the links between mind and body is the first step in developing strategies to reduce the incidence of co-existing conditions.

That is what exactly the latest Malayalam short film Ottayan throws light on. Written, directed and produced by Paul Varghese, the short film is grabbing the right attention on social media platforms.

The almost 20-minute long video opens with interesting pictorial graphics revealing how a youngster meets with an accident and gets bedridden. Though he turns physically disabled following the accident, how people around treat him forms the crux of the short. It further highlights how significant it is to spread positivity around such people taking care of their mental health.

The video based on few true events, stars Paul Varghese and Neeraja Rajendran who deliver brilliant performance as helpless mother and distressed son.

The music by Joshua K Vijayan fits in the mood for empathising with the protagonist. Cinematography by Krishnalal is yet another highlight as it captures the right emotions of the characters.

The video concludes with actress Namitha Pramod's footnote who briefs about the importance of taking care mental health.

Watch the video here: