Producer-actor Rana surprises crew members with aid amid COVID crisis

Kochi: Actor-filmmaker Praveen Rana has surprised some of the crew members of his upcoming flick 'Anan' with a humanitarian gesture amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Rana, who also produces and plays the lead role in the thriller film, has extended financial help to some of the film crew in the COVID-19 times understanding hardships his colleagues have been facing. The monetary aid has been paid in addition to the remuneration fixed for the work.

The shoot of the film, starring Indrans and Manikandan, is yet to complete.

Rana's act of charity was revealed through social media posts of art director Rajeev Kovilakam, makeup artiste Rony Vellathooval and costume designer Bucy Baby John.

Rajeev Kovilakam, who was the art director for films including Mammootty-starrer Uncle, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan and Puthiya Niyamam, wrote on Facebook: “I had worked for only one film with Dr Praveen Rana, that’s Anan, and after completion of my work, he paid all the money that is due for me and my colleagues on the day the work finished... (During the COVID times) Dr Rana made it a point to contact me to enquire about my well-being. Well aware that I am a person who wouldn’t ask for financial aid considering it as a setback to my self-esteem, he put into my account a sum, literally surprising me. He said that I should consider it as the advance for the next film he will be doing in which he intends to enlist me.”

Costume designer Buzy Baby John wrote on Facebook that “we can believe that humanity has not died down.” “Producer Praveen Rana telephoned me and enquired whether I am safe. He took from me my bank account number saying that he is aware that I am passing through a tough financial phase. He transferred a certain sum saying that let it help me pay off some of my debts. In the same way actor Aju Varghese, Jubil Rajan P Dev, Irshad Ali and producer Unni have come forward to extend help,” Bucy wrote.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's act of depositing money in the bank accounts of dancers who are facing acute hardship due to COVID-19, a few days ago, had also hogged headlines.