Sunny Leone and daughter Nisha channel their inner artists, indulge in painting

Sunny Leone and her children Nisha, Noah and Asher gave in to an artistic indulgence on Wednesday. They ended up making around half a dozen paintings.

Sunny shared a photo and video collage of their artistic labour on Instagram. In a picture, Sunny is seen helping Nisha paint.

"Nisha, Noah, Asher and myself made 6 paintings this weekend and this is the one I made and Nisha helped. A gift for our best friend Aunty Marci. Happy Birthday! We love you so much!" she wrote as the caption.

Sunny has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family, because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the Covid pandemic. 

