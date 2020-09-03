Actresses Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu and Meera Chopra have spoken against Rhea Chakraborty being vilified by sections of media and social media at a time when the investigation is still on in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, fans of the late actor are unhappy with this. They believe these celebrities are taking sides with the actress who is an accused in the case.

On Thursday, netizens started trolling Vidya Balan on the Facebook group "Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput" which has over 6,18,000 members. The trolling began after a group member shared a news piece that talks about Vidya Balan protesting the vilification of Rhea.

WOW Now #VidyaBalan "heart breaks" for Rhea. Her heart didnt break for #SushantSinghRajput & Family? She was SILENT when Nation was screaming for CBI Enquiry. Now she falls at feet of her Masters who giver her movies. Public WILL Give BEFITTING REPLY for this #BoycottVidyaBalan pic.twitter.com/O8N6rluhfT — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 2, 2020

Commenting on the post, a user shared: "Why because she is a woman! My heart breaks being a woman how could be so vicious to kill or push him to kill himself! Vidya open your eyes and support the truth."

"Never expected such a statement from you. Plz remember that the more u support the accused the farther will u be from the Indian public. Open your eyes and pledge your support for truth and justice and not for false PR stunts. Hope good sense prevails on you," commented another user.

When your film was released, this matter was already going on, at that time your heart was not broken or your selfishness did not let you speak, now when the film has flopped, you are suddenly broken at the vilification of Rhea. Extra Claps for #VidyaBalan 👏🏻#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/MfZqXKOKo0 — Nidhi (@Nidhipandeyy) September 2, 2020

"Add her name too in boycott list...Let her prove reha as non guilty in the social platform...They hypocrite..." retorted a user.

"Hello VB ji.. enough is enough... Now no matter what ever it is.. Reah should be grilled each and every day by CBI... Reha is important for u.. just think of SSR family.. now the entire world is SSR family.." urged another user.

WOW Now #VidyaBalan "heart breaks" for Rhea. Her heart didnt break for #SushantSinghRajput & Family? She was SILENT when Nation was screaming for CBI Enquiry. Now she falls at feet of her Masters who giver her movies. Public WILL Give BEFITTING REPLY for this #BoycottVidyaBalan pic.twitter.com/xSMNpEVIYu — Anand (@imanandrawat) September 2, 2020

"Oh really, & our hearts have turned to rock towards all of you who are so self centred & heartless, to not notice that one of you, was harassed, traumatized for months & finally eliminated & you have some from Bollywood & mafia behind this," expressed another user.

A section of netizens claimed celebrities protesting against the vilification of Rhea are doing this for publicity.

Emphasising on this point, a user posted on the above-mentioned group: "They know if they write in support of SSR now, it won't come into notice as there are tons and tons of people supporting it..But if you say something against the flow, it will surely be noticed..they certainly want your dislikes and hatred so that they will get instant publicity and also sympathy from their Bollywood colleagues. #JusticeforSSR."