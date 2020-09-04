{{head.currentUpdate}}

Robert Pattinson tests COVID-19 positive, 'The Batman' filming halted

Los Angeles: Filming in Britain for the latest Batman movie has been halted after its star Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after shooting had resumed.

"A member of 'The Batman' production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols," Warner Bros. said in a statement to AFP.

"Filming is temporarily paused." The studio did not name the person infected or indicate when filming would resume.

However a number of Hollywood trade publications, including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, said they had confirmed that 34-year-old Pattinson was the sick cast member.

The first look of actor Robert Pattinson as Batman is out, and it is getting all the love in the virtual world. Director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to reveal the first look at Pattinson as Batman in his upcoming

Production for the new film -- a dark, detective-style mystery take on the "Caped Crusader" -- also had to shut down midway through production in March due to the pandemic.

The Matt Reeves directorial, which is said to be a grittier take on the 'Dark Knight' mythos, is left with the shooting material of approximately three months, reported Variety. The film can be wrapped up by the end of this year.

The movie is planned for release in 2021.

