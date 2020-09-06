Aishwarya Lekshmi releases poster of Archana 31 Not Out

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi released the first look poster of her next movie, Archana 31 Not Out, a female-oriented movie, through her social media page.

The actress has released the poster on her birthday. The movie presented by Martin Prakkat Films is directed by Akhil Anil Kumar. The short films Devika +2 Biology and Avittam directed by Akhil were well received by the critics and the viewers alike.

Archana 31 Not Out is jointly bankrolled by Martin Prakatt, Sibi Chavara and Ranjith Nair. Martin had earlier produced super hit movies like Charlie which he had directed and Udaharanam Sujata.

Archana 31 Not Out is scheduled to go on floors by November and will be shot at the picturesque locations of Palakkad. The story and screenplay are by Akhil Anil Kumar, Ajay Vijayan and Vivek Chandran. The camera would be cranked by Joel Joji.

Meanwhile, Muhsin PM would do the editing. The music is composed by Rajath Prakash and Mathan. Rajesh P Velayudhan is the art director while Bineesh Chandran is the line producer. The costumes are by Sameera Saneesh and Ronex Xavier will be doing the makeup.

