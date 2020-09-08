Akshay Kumar's FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant Singh Rajput, team clarifies

The upcoming multiplayer mobile action game FAU-G is not conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the company that is about to launch the game clarified in a statement on Monday.

"This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumours on social media that FAU-G was conceptualised by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless," said Vishal Gondal, co-founder of the Indian gaming company nCore, in a statement.

The game, which was launched by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on his Twitter handle last week, has faced plagiarism flack for his poster.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

On this, the official clarification ran: "Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from Shutter Stock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game title screen and in-game art soon. "

The nCore statement added that a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, and designers, who have worked on top gaming titles in the past, are currently developing FAU-G game.

"Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore," the statement read.