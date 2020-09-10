{{head.currentUpdate}}

Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: Celebs wish the diva

Be it fans or celebrities Manju Warrier is loved by all and is everyone's favourite. From her co-stars to her friends, Manju Warrier shares an impeccable rapport with every stars.

As the actress turned 41 on Thursday, social media is flooded with happy birthday messages for her.

Manju's friends Poornima Indrajith, Geetu Mohandas and Bhavana were the first ones to share pic with her.

Mine ♥️ happy birthday #BFF @manju.warrier

manju-bhavana

'May the laughter and Happiness decorate your life throughout', wrote Kunchacko Boban.

Calling her a 'warrior', Sunny Wayne wished the 'great friend'.

The actress, who debuted in the industry at the age of 17 through the film Sakshyam, has won many awards too including the National Film Award, Filmfare South Awards, Kerala State Film Awards and more through some of these roles. 

