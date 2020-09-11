{{head.currentUpdate}}

Chiranjeevi goes bald, Ram Charan's comment for it is totally relatable!

Megastar Chiranjeevi went for a makeover and took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in his new look.

Surprisingly, he has gone bald and also trimmed his trademark moustache. In the photo, Chiranjeevi can be seen wearing sunglasses and called himself an 'Urban monk'.

#UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk?

A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on

But what caught everyone's attention was Ram Charan's response. Taking to the comments section, his actor-son Ram Charan expressed his shock over Chiranjeevi's new avatar. And yes, his comment is totally relatable for all Chiranjeevi fans – shocked and happy. "Appaaaaaaa! What did I just see?" he wrote.

#MakeoverMoods

A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on

Earlier, in July, Chiranjeevi had shared yet another clean-shaven photo of himself and told that he was in makeover mood. But reports are also rife that Chiranjeevi tonsured his head for his upcoming film, Acharya.

