Miya George's pre-wedding festivities begin, actress to get hitched tomorrow

Actress Miya George is all set to enter marital bliss. The charming diva will enter into wedlock with Ashwin Philip on Saturday at a church in Ernakulam. The church rituals will be followed by a reception in the evening.

While they will be hosting the event with the presence of friends and family, the function will be held amid Covid regulations.

A pre-wedding ceremony known as 'Madhuramveppu' has been organized where the bride will be given sweets by her dear and near ones on wedding eve. For the wedding eve ceremony, Miya opted for a saree and looked all dressed up.

On August 25, Miya George got engaged to her fiance Ashwin and before that they also had a marriage fixation ceremony.

Talking about Ashwin, he is a businessman by profession.

Recently, Miya's friends threw her a surprise bridal shower and the photos of which had gone viral on social media.