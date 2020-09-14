{{head.currentUpdate}}

Miya's new pictures from her dreamy wedding is out

Miya and Ashwin. Photo: Instagram/studio360byplanj
Looks like newlyweds Miya George and Ashwin Philip are head over heels in love with each other. After getting married on Saturday in a stunning wedding ceremony in Ernakulam, the duo's wedding pictures are doing the rounds on social media and looks no less than a dreamy affair.
The ceremony was solemnised by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, and it was attended by just about 20 people.

While the stunning bride Miya opted for a high-neck sequined gown in off-white shade, a matching mask looking ethereal at her wedding. Her beau Ashwin Philip wore a classy suit.

Earlier in an interview, Miya had said that lockdown had given time for her and Ashwin to get to know more about each other. She also mentioned that Ashwin is genuine and straightforward. After the wedding ceremony, she and Ashwin met the media and told that she would continue acting.

Scroll down to see more pics from the event:

This one-of-a-kind Miya's wedding attire is a classic wedding gown of your dreams in the shade of vanilla prepared to glide through the clouds of paradise , glistening in gold accents reflecting our bride who is appeared to be heaven sent , a true couture ensemble in all its unique craftsmanship and grandeur is made to standout from the brides ever existed , This silhouette is body accentuating which later turns in to an elegant volume and an generously long veil to add the dramatics, each panel is selectively appliquéd in a monotone and hand detailed to perfection. It took 487 hours of handwork by 10 skilled artisans to complete the entire look. Stay tuned for more updates ! PC : @studio360byplanj Makeup : @jeenastudio Jewellery : @mdiamonds_boutique #designercouture #designinspiration #weddinggowns #gowns #whitegown #mermaidgown #trailgowns #designer #couturier #designerboutique #weddings #indianwedding #hautecouture

