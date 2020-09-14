Miya's new pictures from her dreamy wedding is out

Looks like newlyweds Miya George and Ashwin Philip are head over heels in love with each other. After getting married on Saturday in a stunning wedding ceremony in Ernakulam, the duo's wedding pictures are doing the rounds on social media and looks no less than a dreamy affair.

The ceremony was solemnised by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, and it was attended by just about 20 people.

While the stunning bride Miya opted for a high-neck sequined gown in off-white shade, a matching mask looking ethereal at her wedding. Her beau Ashwin Philip wore a classy suit.

Earlier in an interview, Miya had said that lockdown had given time for her and Ashwin to get to know more about each other. She also mentioned that Ashwin is genuine and straightforward. After the wedding ceremony, she and Ashwin met the media and told that she would continue acting.

