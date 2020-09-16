For Mammootty, Oommen Chandy is a close friend who is always on the other side of phone

As veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy is celebrating the golden jubilee of his legislature, mega star Mammootty recalls a few amazing moments that he had shared with the former. Mammootty recalls that Oommen Chandy had visited his house at Panampilly Nagar to have lunch while he was in Kochi to attend an event just three days after he took up the chief minister’s post. The actor says that they had met quite a few times and shares a close bond that is beyond their political ideals.

“Kerala has closely watched the growth of Oommen Chandy as a leader. He was already a legislator when I was a student. I am no one to judge Oommen Chandy as the head of a government. But, I greatly respect the amazing friend in him. I am truly joyous for all the spectacular achievements that he had had. Simplicity is his greatest quality. That simple demeanor is what I respect the most. No matter how busy he is, he has always been there whenever I had called and sought time to see him. If he is too busy then he would promise to call me back. He would surely return my calls as well,” says Mammootty.

The actor, however, says that the only thing he disagrees with the political stalwart is how he keeps on working by ignoring his own health. Mammootty admits he advices Oommen Chandy to take care of his health whenever he meets the latter. Once, when Oommen Chandy was returning from the United Sates via Dubai after a treatment, Mammootty too was in the Emirate. He went to Chandy’s daughter Achu’s house in Dubai to meet the leader. The actor spent around two hours at Achu’s house chatting with Oommen Chandy and enjoying some amazing time.

“I had called him when I felt that he was staying away from the public eye. I told him that he shouldn’t stay away and should always go forward with courage. Phone calls like this have always been there. More than the congratulatory messages when he is showered with positions or achievements, those calls happen when I am worried whether he is distressed. He too knows about this mutual consideration. It is a special exchange that happens in our hearts. There is no need for a barrage of words to express that. All it requires is a small gesture expressed with love,” notes Mammootty.