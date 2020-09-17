{{head.currentUpdate}}

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to release on Diwali 2020

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb, will be released on Disney+Hotstar on Diwali.

The actor took to social media to announce that the film will start streaming on November 9. The actor is playing a transperson in the film, which is the official Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana. Raghava Lawrence, who directed the Tamil film, is helming the Akshay Kumar-starrer.

Sharing a video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein 'laxmmi' ke saath ek dhamakedar 'bomb' bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali (sic)."

In the video, a man can be heard saying, "Aaj se tera naam Laxman nahi Laxmmi hoga (You'll be called Laxmmi instead of Laxman for now on)."

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

