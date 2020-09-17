Kangana to Jaya Bachchan on 'thali' comment: They offered 2-min roles that too after sleeping with hero

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday reacted sharply to veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan's 'thaali' comments, claiming that she did not receive anything on the platter other than 2 min roles and item numbers that too after sleeping with hero.

Earlier, Jaya Bachchan, through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.

"People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," Bachchan said in a clear reference to Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan and Ranaut's statements on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel.

"Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that translates to biting the hand that feed you.

Ranaut, who has been in the news for her provocative comments, had slammed Bachchan on Tuesday and she upped her attack on Wednesday.

"Which plate are you referring to Jaya ji? A thali (plate) was given, in which a two-minute role, item numbers and a romantic scene were offered and that too only after sleeping with hero.

कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल आइटम नम्बर्ज़ और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था वो भी हेरो के साथ सोने के बाद,मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फ़ेमिनिज़म सीखाया,थाली देश भक्ति नारीप्रधान फ़िल्मों से सजाई,यह मेरी अपनी थाली है जया जी आपकी नहीं। https://t.co/lPo9X4hRZX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

"I taught feminism to the film industry, decorated the 'thali' with patriotic films. This is my own plate Jaya ji, it is not yours," she wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

Jaya’s comments came after Kangana’s sustained attacks on a few powerful members of the film industry, whom she refers to as the ‘movie mafia’. Kangana has alleged that the ‘movie mafia’ mistreats outsiders such as herself and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death fuelled this debate.