Kangana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn star', says 'she isn’t known for her acting'

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news recently after her comments on Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech were opposed by certain celebs in Bollywood. Urmila Matondkar spoke up against Kangana in an interview with a news channel and commented on her remarks about Bollywood related to drugs issue.

Last evening in an interview with Times Now, Kangana called Urmila a 'soft porn star' after which several celebs and fans came out in Matondkar's support.

Kangana said, “I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?”

Kangana was also recently involved in a war of words with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who called her attacks on the film industry ‘shameful’ during Tuesday’s session of parliament.