You will be amazing parents: PM Modi congratulates Anushka and Virat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday and Bollywood celebs flooded social media to pour in sweet wishes.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also shared a warm message for his birthday on Twitter and received an adorable reply from the PM.

In turn, PM Modi, who thanked everyone on social media, wished Virat and Anushka Sharma as they are set to welcome a baby in January 2020. He also mentioned that Virat and Anushka will be amazing parents.

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka announced about expecting their first baby in August this year. They released a picture where Anushka was seen showing off her baby bump.

Virushka tied the knot in December 2017 in a private affair in Italy. Later, the duo organised their receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for friends and family. PM Modi had blessed the couple as he had attended their Delhi reception.