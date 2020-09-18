{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Shrikumar Menon to return Randamoozham script to MT, won't make movie

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

randamoozham-movie-mt-menon
SHARE

Director VA Shrikumar Menon won't make Randamoozham movie. According to reports, writer MT Vasudevan Nair and director VA Shrikumar Menon reached a compromise, just ahead of the Supreme Court considering the case.

Accordingly, Shrikumar will not make a film with it and will return the script to MT. With MT having the full right to it, he will also return a sum of Rs 1.25 crore, which he had got as advance from Shrikumar.

Randamoozham is among the most notable works that MT has written. The renowned writer who has also directed films in Malayalam, backed out of the project after the contract for the screenplay expired and the filming had not begun for three years. Shrikumar had then put up a Facebook post announcing that Randamoozham will happen.

But when Shrikumar made a plea for the arbitrator, MT Vasudevan Nair responded that he was not interested to proceed, and would like the script back.

Advertisement
MORE IN MUSIC
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES