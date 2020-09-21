Kangana Ranaut: Anurag Kashyap is ‘very much capable’ of sexual assault

After actress Payal Ghosh levelled allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut responded to it and said that he is ‘very much capable’ of it. She also accused 'many big heroes' of doing the same to her.

Taking to her Twitter page, Kangana Ranaut claimed that he ‘has never been monogamous’, by his own admission, and has been unfaithful to all his partners. She tweeted, "Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them."

In a follow-up tweet, Kangana wrote, “Anurag is very much capable of doing what (name redacted) suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous. Phantom was full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and librals started smear campaigns against me.”

Kangana said that ‘many big heroes’ sexually harassed her as well. “What (name redacted) says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anurag has denied the allegations and said that he neither indulges in nor tolerates such kind of behaviour. He has called it an attempt to silence him.