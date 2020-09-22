{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Unni Mukundan in and as Bruce Lee in Vysakh film

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

unni-mukundan-vyshak
SHARE

After the success of Pulimurugan and Madhuraraja, director Vysakh and writer Udaykrishna will team up with Unni Mukundan. The project will be a mass action entertainer titled Bruce Lee and has been announced on the birthday of actor Unni Mukundan. He actor turned 33 on Tuesday. A first look poster featuring the actor has been unveiled on social media with the tagline 'every action has consequences' and seems like we will get to see yet another avatar of Unni Mukundan.

The movie will go on floors only in 2021 and will reportedly be released in several languages apart from Malayalam.

Interestingly, the project will be Unni Mukundan’s first production under the banner of Unni Mukundan Films and will be made with a budget of Rs 25 Crore.

Unni Mukundan and Vysakh had earlier teamed up in Mallu Singh, eight years ago. 

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES