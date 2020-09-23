{{head.currentUpdate}}

Who is Sam Bombay? Here's all you need to know about Poonam Pandey's husband

poonam-pandey-sam-bombay-controversy
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay
After 13 days of tying the knot, Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey has filed a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay saying that he has molested, threatened and assaulted her. The two were in a relationship for a long time before they got engaged in July earlier this year and then later on went to marry each other.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Newly-wed Poonam Pandey accuses husband of molesting her, gets him arrested on assault charges

Sam Ahmed Bombay who was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates' Dubai is an ad-filmmaker and a producer. The 36-year old has directed a couple of advertisements for leading brands like Oppo, Sparx, Amazon, and others. He had done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandes, Tamannaah Bhatia, Allu Arjun and other known filmstars. Apart from them, he has also worked with cricketers like Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

According to IMDb, Sam directed a short film titled 'King of The Ring' in 2017 which starred actor Akshay Kumar. Sam runs his own production house called Bombay Matinee Films.

View this post on Instagram

Growth demands a temporary surrender of security.

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

While not much is known about Sam's parents or siblings, he has two children - son Troy Bombay and daughter Tia Bombay. He was first married to Elle Ahmed, a model. This is Sam's second marriage with Poonam.

Although the allegations by Pandey have not yet been proven, Poonam has pressed molestation and assault charges on Sam following which he has been arrested by the police in Goa.

