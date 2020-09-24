Why NCB going after a 2017 WhatsApp on 'Maal'? Support pours in for Deepika Padukone after actress summoned

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning.

And since then social media has been divided over actress Deepika Padukone. While some flooded with memes and trolls targeting the actress, some came forward in support of the diva.

Some pointed that NCB has made no arrests in the FIR initially filed against six individuals, including Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, for WhatsApp chats in which they apparently discuss drugs.

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N', of which 'S' has turned out to be Shraddha Kapoor, as per sources. Meanwhile, Sara’s questioning comes after NCB confirmed that her name had emerged in the questioning of the Rhea Chakraborty case.

Some Twitterattis also pointed that Deepika Padukone has been summoned to the NCB headquarters on September 25, a date that happens to coincide with a nationwide farmers’ march against the contentious farm bills. Some claimed that the summons were issued on that date on purpose, to draw attention away from the protest.

Some netizens are also digging up Deepika's tweets from June 14, 15 and 16 that she posted after Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14.