Legends live on: Prithviraj, Manju Warrier and other celebs pay condolences to SPB

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 on Friday. The veteran singer's health deteriorated on Thursday evening. He was put on maximal life support. On Friday, SPB Charan, SPB’s son announced at the gates of the hospital that SP Balasubramanyam passed away at 1:04 pm today and thanked all those who prayed for the singer’s recovery.

The mortal remains of SPB will be taken from the hospital to his house in Kodambakkam, Chennai at 4 pm followed by his funeral at his farm house in Red Hills on the outskirts of Chennai.
SPB: Actor, singer, music director, dubbing artist all rolled into one

Celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier and others poured in condolences.

AR Rahman, who has collaborated with SPB for several hit numbers, shared a throwback pictured with the singer. He wrote, "#ripspb...Devasted (sic).

Check out their reactions here:

RIP SPB Sir! Legends live on forever!🙏

Rest In Peace #SPB Sir 😔

...

Rest in peace sir! You will be missed! #ripspb

Rest in peace #SPB sir! 🙏

