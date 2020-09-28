Sachy's associate Jayan Nambiar to take over Prithviraj-starrer Vilayath Buddha

After the success of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, late director Sachy and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran were to team up again. Vilayath Buddha was supposed to be their next project but Sachy passed away in June 2020 leaving the project halfway.

Now, the project seems to be back on track. Jayam Nambiar, the longtime associate of Sachy, has confirmed that he is taking over the project, as the new director. In a recent interview given to a leading daily, Jayan said that it is going to be very special project for him, as it was the last project his mentor was associated with. Jayan Nambiar also revealed that it was Prithviraj, who suggested him to take over the project.

Sachy on the sets of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a smuggler in the movie.

The project, which is jointly scripted by GR Indugopan and Rajesh, is expected to be bankrolled by Prithviraj's home banner, Prithviraj Productions.