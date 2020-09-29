What Bhagyalakshmi and friends did is commendable: Lissy

After a team of female activists led by award winning dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi got into a tussle with Youtuber Vijay P Nair, social media had been divided over the incident. While many condemned Nair for his videos, some condemned the activists who had taken the law in their own hands and assaulted the man.

Now, veteran actress Lissy has come out in support of what the women did and written a post on her Facebook page regarding the same.

Calling the incident as 'the beginning of a giant step for society', Lissy mentioned how our society is plagued by the weirdos and criminals acting as experts using social media to inject poison, especially against women in to the minds of young, weak and vulnerable.

She also pointed that Youtube and social media are full of people like Nair who act as heros and mentors.

Appaluding the step taken by Bhagyalakshmi and friends, she wrote, “Our law enforcement has failed to take action and closed their eyes to this grave crime! In this back ground even if one may not agree with breaking the law, what Bagyalakshmi and friends did was a commendable action!They have brought this issue to the attention of the society and Govt. I sincerely hope that the government will take this seriously!” (sic.)

Lissy, then also alerted that we shouldn't expect such things coming only from criminals rather, those who pose as gentlemen also have done things like this.

Concluding her post, Lissy scorned at how the law enforcement has managed to convert the criminal to a victim and victims to criminals.

The live video which had gone viral, had Bhagyalakshmi accompanied by activists Sreelakshmi Arackal and Diya Sana getting into a heated war of words with Nair. They poured a bottle of black oil over him and took away his laptop which was later produced before the police. Both parties lodged complaint against each other after the incident and a case was registered against the female activists involved in the issue. Nair was later arrested on September 28, 2020.