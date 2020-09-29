Supreme Court upholds lifting of Vinayan's ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the order issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), lifting the ban that was imposed on director Vinayan by FEFKA and other cinema organizations. The apex court has approved the CCI order that was issued in 2017 March. The bench headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman rejected the pleas of FEFKA, FEFKA Directors’ Union and FEFKA Production Executive Union.

Besides lifting the ban, fines were also slapped on the actors’ organization AMMA, FEFKA, Directors’ Union, FEFKA Production Executive Union and film makers B Unnikrishnan and Sibi Malayil and actors Edavela Babu, Innocent and K Mohanan.

Though the parties had appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, it was rejected in an order issued in March last year. Then the organizations, except AMMA, had approached the Supreme Court. This appeal was considered yesterday. Lawyers K Parameswar, Abid Ali Beeran and Saibi Jose appeared for the plaintiffs while Harshad Hameed appeared for Vinayan.

Vinayan said that truth has finally won and hoped that his friends would now have the wisdom to accept it. Meanwhile, FEFKA said that it had approached the apex court to safeguard the wider interests of the workers. It added that the organization’s aim was not to jeopardize any person’s career. FEFKA clarified that it hasn’t banned its members from working with the director who has acquired favorable order from the apex court.