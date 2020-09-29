{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Vijay Deverakonda to star in Sukumar directorial, promises 'memorable cinema'

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

vijay-devrekonda-sukumar
SHARE

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda looks forward to working with filmmaker Sukumar, and promises memorable cinema to the fans.

"Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr," the actor tweeted the announcement on Monday.

Fans are equally excited about Vijay collaborating with the director, known for films like "Arya", "Jagadam" and "100% Love".

"Long way to go Rowdy. Totally excited for ur next blockbuster," a fan tweeted, referring to the actor as "Rowdy", as he is fondly known to fans and friends.

Another user wrote: "That's some combination. Looking forward."

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the film "Fighter" opposite actress Ananya Panday.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES