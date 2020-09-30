{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kangana Ranaut prepares for 'Thalaivi', begins dance rehearsals

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is back to work. The actress who is all set to portray former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, in a biopic has started preparing for the film.

Kangana took to Instagram and posted a pic which showed that she has resumed the dance rehearsal for Thalaivi. Sources suggest that she will soon resume the shoot for the film.

Finally back to work ! Started with #dancerehearsal for the upcoming #legendary film #thalaivi ✨#jayalalitha Mam biopic . Having a Awesome rehearsal time and practicing with the #boldandthebeautiful the most humble person and #inspiring star actress #kanganaranaut mam @kanganaranaut mam ♥️ Cant wait for the #songshoot mam and it’s going to be choreographed by my master the evergreen #brindamaster @brinda_gopal 🙏 . Firstly, it was so great and unforgettable experience working with you in #manikarnika film and now feeling happy that IAM going work with you again now in THALAIVI movie.You have been always a big inspiration mam! Stay strong❤️and keep inspiring mam! . . . . #instapic #picoftheday #lovemyjob #assistantchoreographer #prashannababu @prashannababu89 . #backtowork #shooting #kangana mam #jayalalithabiopic #kollywood & #bollywood @team.kanganaranaut @kangana_ranautdaily

Reportedly, the team is planning to resume shooting for the film with a song shoot, which will be choreographed by Brinda master. Assistant choreographer Prashanna Babu shared a few pictures with Kangana during the dance rehearsals for 'Thalaivi'. The young choreographer expressed his happiness of being able to work with Kangana Ranaut, first in 'Manikarnika', calling it an unforgettable experience and now again in 'Thalaivi'.

Kangana Ranaut has not only learnt Tamil and Bharathanatyam for her role as J Jayalalithaa in Vijay’s Thalaivi, but has also gained 20 kilos for the role.

Directed by Vijay, the film is written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika'.

