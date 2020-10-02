Actors go for pay cut: Tovino opts for profit sharing deal, Joju settles with 30 lakhs

In the wake of financial crisis due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19, film actors have decided to reduce remuneration.

After Mohanlal, actors Tovino Thomas and Joju George agreed to take a pay cut. The decision was made after Kerala film producers association demanded actors to go for a pay cut in a recently held general body meeting.

According to the association, Tovino said that he will not take any remuneration and will opt for a profit sharing deal after the release of the film. Joju, on the other hand, has reduced his remuneration to 30 lakh. Earlier, he used to charge Rs 45 lakh.

"The producers association considered requests from 10 producers for shooting their movies. We had asked for detailed proposals including the budgets. Now, it's a welcoming note that actors have agreed for a pay cut," said Anto Joseph, president of producers association.

A special committee has been constituted to oversee projects amid COVID-19. The committee consists of senior producers including Ziyad Koker, VBK Menon and Ouseppachan Valakkuzhi. The association also requested the state government to waive the entertainment tax when the theatres reopen after the pandemic.