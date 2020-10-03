First 4x4 mud race movie: Teaser to be out soon

While many films are scheduled to hit the theatres after October 15 following the government's decision, Muddy, India's first 4x4 mud race movie is in the final stages of production. the teaser of the movie is expected to be released soon.

The multi-lingual film is directed by newcomer Dr Pragabhal and bankrolled by Prema Krishnadas under the banner PK7 Creations. Muddy is conceived as an adventurous action thriller, which will offer an unparalleled cinematic experience for the viewers. The director has roped in fresh faces for the lead roles.

"The greatest challenge before me was introducing a sport like mud racing to the viewers without losing its thrill and punch," director Pragabhal said in a statement.

As the concept of mud racing is new to Indian cinema, the team couldn't find any references for making Muddy, this also made the production more complicated. Mud racing and stunts in the mud were filmed realistically. This will be a new experience to the viewers, he added.

Pragabhal took five years of preparation to make Muddy. Those who are in the lead roles spent two years to get real time experience in mud racing. They did the adventurous stunts without any dupe or junior stunt artists. According to the team this makes Muddy a comprehensive action thriller in mud racing genre.

The film’s technical crew includes KGF fame Ravi Basrur for music, Ratsasan fame San Lokesh for editing, and Hollywood fame K G Ratheesh for cinematography.

The cast includes noted actors such as Renji Panicker, Hareesh Peradi, football legend IM Vijayan, Guinness Manoj, Bineesh Bastin, Sunil Sugatha and Sobha Mohan.