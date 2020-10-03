Manju Warrier's A'hr aka Kayattam trailer is mysterious and engrossing

“Who are you actually?”, is what we hear as the trailer of Manju Warrier's much awaited movie A'hr aka Kayattam opens. The video then introduces us to a few travellers in the Himalayas and how they confront each other.

Yet, their identities are not revealed especially Manju Warrier's around whom the plot is set to revolve. The trailer has definetly raised expectations which seems to have lot of mysteries.

A'hr (Kayattam) marks Manju Warrier's first movie as a producer. She will be co-producing the film with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. The movie is written and directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidaran. Sanal is also the editor and sound designer as well.

Apart from Manju, the movie will also feature Gourav Raveendran, Sujith Koyikkal, and Bhupendra Khurana in major roles.

The film will have its world premiere under the 'A window into Asain Cinema' category at 25th Busan International Film Festival.