Navya Nair's heartfelt note for Meghana Raj will leave you teary-eyed

It was indeed an emotional moment for fans of Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja. Not just fans, but even celebs showered love and prayers for Meghana after she shared a few pics from her baby shower ceremony on Monday.

The pics featured the actress posing with a cut-out of Chiranjeevi Sarja. In one of her posts, Meghana also shared that the event was organised just the way the actor wanted it to happen.

Actress Navya Nair was one among many to have been moved by Meghana Raj and her life. Taking to her Instagram stories, Navya shared a beautiful drawing of Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja that will make one tery-eyed. Navya also mentioned that though she does not know Meghana personally, she got emotional and had prayed for her.

The post shared by Navya Nair

Soon after Meghana posted the pictures, many of the fans also took to social media to shower their blessing on the mom-to-be. Some fans also expressed their grief over actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise.

This is literally the best baby shower ever. Meghna Raj looks so pretty and Chiru anna will always live forever in our hearts, I just hope that the baby remains healthy and so does the mother. My best wished to everyone. Be safe and take care. BE well all. — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 5, 2020 Always be happy athige @meghanasraj .waiting for our Jr. Chiru Anna @chirusarja 💜💜💜@DhruvaSarja @PreranaShankar #ChiranjeeviSarja #meghanaraj pic.twitter.com/MNjCF8f3Qu — Shrenu💜Meghana (@shrenu_meghana) October 5, 2020 @karanacharya7 Sir I'm a big fan of ur work, my request is that to recreate a celebrity portrait which we last him 4 months ego #ChiranjeeviSarja sir's. yesterday was is his wife Meghana Raj ma'am seemantham ceremony.

plz do ur magic n make is his fan happy

🙏 pic.twitter.com/3Tf3MDYa2D — ashokkumarc ashok (@ashokkumarc3) October 4, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on June 7 this year. He was 39. A few weeks after his death, Meghana Raj shared a heartfelt post for him, where she also announced her pregnancy. "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side," wrote the actress in her post, adding, "An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul every time I see the door and you don't walk in shouting, I am home. There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of every day. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful."

The actor had tied the knot with Meghana Raj back in 2018 after dating her for some time. His sudden demise has left behind a void in the film industry and left everyone shattered.