Prithviraj to thrill as Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, makers go ahead with project

After countless debates and legal battles, Prithviraj would light up the big screen as Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. One could easily note ‘Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan’ written on the poster of the movie Kaduva. The makers of this movie had released the poster after a legal tussle with the makers of the Suresh Gopi starrer with the same character name.

‘Here he comes with fiery eyes and unquenchable spirit – Kaduva’ is the tagline on the poster of Kaduva. The movie is penned by screenwriter/director Jinu Abraham. It would be helmed by veteran film maker Shaji Kailas after a long break.

Jinu had filed a petition at the Ernakulam district court to stop the filming of the Suresh Gopi starrer, saying that both the films have similar themes. In August 2020, the court approved the ban on the movie, which would have been Suresh Gopi’s 250th movie. In its order, the court observed that it would be a copyright violation to use the character’s name or the screenplay.

The movie was widely promoted as the 250th film of veteran star Suresh Gopi. The motion poster of it too was released. This is what ignited the controversy.

The makers of Kaduva had approached the court accusing the makers of the Suresh Gopi starrer of plagiarism. They claimed that the character and the screenplay of the latter was a violation of the copyright Act. Screenwriter Jinu and the makers had presented the documents of registering the name of the character as Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan according to the copyright act, at the Ernakulam district court. Kaduva is jointly bankrolled by Listin Stephen for Magic Frames and actor Prithviraj. The filming which was scheduled to begin on 15 July had been postponed due to the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, the Suresh Gopi starrer would be directed by Mathew Thomas. The screenplay is by Shibin Francis.