You are my person: Samantha wishes husband Naga Chaitanya on their wedding anniversary

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Samantha took to Instagram and wished her husband with a lovely post along with a cute pic. The pic was clicked at Rana Daggubati's wedding and Samantha wrote, "You are my person and I am yours , that whatever door we come to , we will open it together . Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni."

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry. They got married in October 2017 in Goa followed by a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad.

ChaySam is the most romantic duo and fans can't get over their sizzling off-screen chemistry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty. In Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she will be seen along with Lady Superstar Nayanthara, while Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the male lead. She also has Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled film in her kitty, which will have Prasanna in a key role. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be next seen playing the lead role in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story which will have Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.