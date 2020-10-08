Kani Kusruti wins big at Moscow Film Festival for her performance in 'Biryani'

Kani Kusruti was adjudged Best Actress at the 42nd Moscow Film Festival. The was selected in the BRICS competition category at festival and Kani received rave reviews for her performance in Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani.

The award was given to Kani Kusruti by the jury, which comprised of Sergey Mokritsky (Russia), Janna Tolstikova (Brazil) Ms. Mahima Sikand (India) Mr. Zhang Jincgceng (China) Mr. Mudemeli Madihva Aaron (South Africa). This is the second International award bagged by the actress for the movie.

Kani was recently awarded the International Award for Best Second Actress by Imagine Film Festival, which is based in Madrid, Spain.

Last year, Biriyaani premiered at the Asiatica Festival in Rome, Italy, where it won the NETPAC Award for Best Film. Later, it won the Jury Award at the Bangalore International Film Festival and the Padmarajan Award for Best Screenplay.

Biriyaani revolves around a woman Khadeeja (Kani) and her mother (Shailaja Jala) who are forced to leave their home and village due to unforeseen circumstances, and their subsequent journey.