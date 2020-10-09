{{head.currentUpdate}}

Amitabh Bachchan joins Prabhas, Deepika in multi-lingual mega project

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Bollywood star to join Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multi-lingual mega production for the big screen. The movie also stars Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.
"I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has. It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is," the film's director Nag Ashwin said.

The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as "Mahanati", "Agni Parvatam" and "Indra".

"Shri NTR and I had watched the landmark film ‘Sholay' several times when it ran for over a year at NTR's Ramakrishna Theatre. After all these years, it is truly a glorious and immensely satisfying moment for me to welcome Indian cinema's greatest icon, Shri Bachchan to be a part of this prestigious movie under our banner," said Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B or Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films "Aarakshan" and "Piku".

