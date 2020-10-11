Pregnant Anushka cheers for Virat, Netizens say ‘if he can fail because of her, he can also succeed because of her’

Virat Kohli powered his team Bangalore to victory in the Dream11 IPL match at Dubai on Saturday against Chennai but it was Anushka Sharma who grabbed everyone’s attention. While Virat Kohli led RCB to a respectable total, his pregnant wife and actress Anushka Sharma supported him throughout the match from the stands.

Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better. pic.twitter.com/5NUR3E5Fg8 — Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) October 10, 2020

Anushka was spotted in a black dress with bell sleeves. Virat, who scored an unbeaten 90 in the match, even gestured towards Anushka after completing a half-century. Anushka, in return, blew kisses at him and Twitter was flooded with pictures of the duo sharing their lovely moments.

Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. ❤️ Virat Kohli played well today only because of you.



Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9DS262ft7p — Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) October 10, 2020 I want to see today trollers should praise Anushka Sharma for kohli performance pic.twitter.com/PrgBB2mpF4 — Rohini (@Rohini98585349) October 10, 2020

nothing can be more wholesome than mumma anushka cheering for virat & king scoring 90 leading the team to win♥#Virushka • #ViratKohli • #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/U2KK46yFsX — Tweepie🥀RCB♥ (@Tweepie8) October 11, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who tied the knot on December 11, 2017, are expecting their first child.

Anushka has been by Virat's side ever since the IPL kickstarted in Dubai later last month. Anushka was recently dragged into a controversy after Sunil Gavaskar, in his commentary, implied that Virat’s poor form was because he was out of practice during the lockdown and was only being bowled to by his wife. Anushka, in response to it, wrote in an Instagram post that Gavaskar’s comments were ‘distasteful’.

Now, fans are asking if Gavaskar will credit Anushka for Virat Kohli's knock.