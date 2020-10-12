Sreekumaran Thampi applauds Parvathy’s resignation from AMMA, calls it ‘a bold decision’

Writer-director Sreekumaran Thampi has applauded Malayalam actress Parvathy’s decision to quit the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Thampi, who is also a music composer and producer, took to Facebook to appreciate Parvathy. Calling her decision as ‘bold', he pointed how ‘other female artists should understand what it means to be a true woman.’

“I appreciate the decision taken my Parvathy to resign from the organization AMMA. By quitting from the association, she might lose many opportunities. Despite knowing the consequences, her bold stand is how the female artistes in our film field should understand the meaning to be a true woman,” he weote.

He further added, “She could have taken the remarks funnily as something made by an ‘extra artiste’ who reached a major position without any eligibility for the same. But she upheld the pride of women through her decision.”

Calling her as 'an artiste without comparison', Thampi cited many of her performance from her films like Charlie, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Take Off, Uyare, Qarib Qarib Single.

He said, “I am a director who has made films with major actresses like Sheela, Sarada, K R Vijaya, Lakshmi, Sreevidya, Jayabharathi, Seema, Nandita Bose, Poornima Jayaram, Urvasi, Menaka and Rohini. I am also the first director who made the first film in Malayalam without a hero. The film titled 'Mohiniyattam' was about women's liberation and thus, I do applaud the decision of Parvthy Thiruvoth.

Parvathy Thiruvothu took to social media on Monday evening to announce her resignation from AMMA with immediate effect. The decision came a day after AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu made a controversial about an actress from the industry.