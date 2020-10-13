{{head.currentUpdate}}

Wishing things go back to normal and people flock to theaters soon: Suraj Venjaramoodu

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu who won the best actor award at 50th Kerala State Film Awards said that he just wish for things to get back to normal. The actor who bagged the award for his performances in the movie Android Kunjappan and Vikrithi told media that both the roles were special and challenging enough.
“2019 was definitely a good year with varied roles. I am happy that I could get some amazing characters,” he said.

Thanking his movie team and jury, Suraj said, “It is now indeed a responsibility to do more such roles and perform the best. At this point all I can wish for is to get things back to normal and may people flock to theaters to our movies.”

Suraj was on the sets of upcoming movie JanaGanaMana which also stars Prithviraj  and which is being directed by Dijo.

Suraj and Prithviraj had acted together in 2019 movie Driving License. It will be interesting to see them back together onscreen.

