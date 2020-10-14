When awards were announced, Kerala’s best costume designer was busy with painting works

Alappuzha: Ashokan was busy with his painting works at an old house at Paravoor, when the news reached him - he had won the Kerala State Film Award for best costume design for 'Kenjira'.

After 22 days of costume designing for 'Kenjira', he had taken up the painting work for a daily wage of Rs 900.

"This job is my solace when faced with financial constraints," Ashokan said, while applying oxide on the floor. He along with his friend take up the painting works.

The 58-year-old had reached Wayanad a week before shooting commenced for 'Kenjira'. He learned the traditional dressing style of tribal people. Ashokan got into movies through his friend Babu, who had worked as an associate to director Vinayan. Ashokan had started as an assistant 25 years ago. He also independently designed costumes for four films.

After the awards were announced, 'Kenjira' director Manoj Kana was the first to telephone him. Then he was flooded with phone calls, obstructing his painting works.